International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE THM opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.63 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81.
About International Tower Hill Mines (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Tower Hill Mines (THM)
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.