International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE THM opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.63 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

