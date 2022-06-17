Internet Computer (ICP) One Day Volume Hits $65.78 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $5.39 or 0.00026292 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and approximately $65.78 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 76.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,338.55 or 0.11409562 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00297290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00089205 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013068 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 483,249,936 coins and its circulating supply is 239,969,082 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

