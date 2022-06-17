Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $53.43 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.32.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 294.89%. The company’s revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 86,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $5,558,220.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $248,502,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after purchasing an additional 912,268 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after purchasing an additional 748,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

