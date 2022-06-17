Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.68-$11.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.63 billion-$12.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.32 billion. Intuit also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.94-$1.00 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $562.56.

Shares of INTU traded up $5.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $365.33. The stock had a trading volume of 19,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,404. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.99. The firm has a market cap of $103.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 5.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

