Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Trading Down 8.5%

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 1,282,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,263% from the average daily volume of 17,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.04.
About Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inventiva (IVA)
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.