Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Trading Down 8.5%

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 1,282,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,263% from the average daily volume of 17,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

Get Inventiva alerts:

About Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.