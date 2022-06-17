Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:SATO) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:SATO – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.45. 5,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 9,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF by 245.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 29,808 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF by 5,794.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF during the first quarter worth $1,626,000.

