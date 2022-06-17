Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Bought by Retirement Solution Inc.

Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,909 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Retirement Solution Inc. owned about 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSJM. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,377,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,077,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 284,030 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,541,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,503,000.

Shares of BSJM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,571. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87.

