Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Sold by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,885 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 313,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,200,000 after acquiring an additional 312,836 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 561,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,211,000 after acquiring an additional 244,721 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,870,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,552,000.

Shares of BSJN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.08. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,605. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50.

