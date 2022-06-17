Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Shares Sold by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 888,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,183,000 after acquiring an additional 70,036 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 882,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,090,000 after acquiring an additional 35,331 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 709,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,717,000 after buying an additional 231,618 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 712.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 615,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after buying an additional 539,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after buying an additional 139,021 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.92. The stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,173. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87.

