Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Trading 0.4% Higher

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.96 and last traded at $96.46. 1,146 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.03.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.28 and a 200 day moving average of $112.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

