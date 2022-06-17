Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Stock Holdings Increased by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter.

PIO stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.45. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,646. Invesco Global Water ETF has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

