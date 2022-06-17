Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Invesco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. Invesco has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,559,197 shares of company stock valued at $143,083,859 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Invesco by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,182,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 31,944 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,398,000 after buying an additional 1,367,996 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,307,000 after buying an additional 255,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Invesco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

