Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69,593 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 20.4% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $103,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $271.39 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.28.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

