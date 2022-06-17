Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,023 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,184,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,350,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,066,000 after purchasing an additional 422,883 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,606,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,700,000 after purchasing an additional 401,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,439,000.

Shares of SPHQ stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.13. The company had a trading volume of 35,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,004. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.28. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $40.84 and a one year high of $53.90.

