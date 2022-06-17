Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 83,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 868.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 71,749 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of GSY opened at $49.53 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.97.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.