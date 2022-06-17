Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,101,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,506 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for 1.1% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 1.34% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $28,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,157,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,440,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VRP traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. 2,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,570. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.