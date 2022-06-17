Investar Holding Co. (ISTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on July 29th

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Investar has raised its dividend by an average of 22.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Investar has a payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Investar to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

ISTR opened at $21.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $222.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.51. Investar has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.51.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. Investar had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Investar will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Investar in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Investar by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Investar by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in Investar by 19.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 160,309 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Investar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Investar by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

