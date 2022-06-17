InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.26.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter.
InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.
