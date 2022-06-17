Invst LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Invst LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,515,000 after acquiring an additional 247,882 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 306,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,344,000 after acquiring an additional 81,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 112,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $101.77 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $107.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.70.

