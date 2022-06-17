Invst LLC Purchases Shares of 6,440 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,440 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LPX shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

NYSE LPX opened at $54.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.53. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $50.12 and a 52-week high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.