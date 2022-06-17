Invst LLC Reduces Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Invst LLC lessened its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,722,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,204,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,304,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,787 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 3,346,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,360,000 after buying an additional 839,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,489,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,975,000 after buying an additional 745,559 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APO opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 541,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,808,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

About Apollo Global Management (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

