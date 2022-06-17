Invst LLC Sells 1,199 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Invst LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $130.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.92 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

