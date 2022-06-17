Invst LLC Sells 1,199 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Invst LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.
Shares of RSP stock opened at $130.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.92 and a 12 month high of $164.90.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.