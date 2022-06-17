Invst LLC Sells 240 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Invst LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amgen by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $230.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.69. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $123.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

