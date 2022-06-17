Invst LLC Sells 4,537 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Invst LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,196 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,870,096,000 after purchasing an additional 414,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,273,690,000 after purchasing an additional 408,181 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,564,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,193,030,000 after purchasing an additional 559,559 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

Shares of CVS opened at $89.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.41. The firm has a market cap of $117.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

