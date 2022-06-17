IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of IRCP opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRCP. VR Advisory Services Ltd grew its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.5% during the 3rd quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 355,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 272,707 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 26,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

