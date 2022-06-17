iShares Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBB) Trading Down 2.6%

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBB – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $104.29 and last traded at $105.82. Approximately 2,897,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,768,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.66.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.69.
