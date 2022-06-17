iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Holdings Increased by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1,766.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,624 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 4.2% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $48,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,464,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,834,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,160,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.13. The company had a trading volume of 41,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,849. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.01. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $110.91.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.