iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $109.60. The company had a trading volume of 384,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,856,372. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.95 and its 200-day moving average is $121.84. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.10 and a 1-year high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

