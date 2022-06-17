iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB – Get Rating) traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $84.43 and last traded at $84.87. 9,132,169 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 7,552,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.91.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.71 and its 200 day moving average is $98.72.

