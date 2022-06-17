iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFN) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.46 and last traded at $15.57. 2,205,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 2,609,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99.

