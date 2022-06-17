iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,468 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,945,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,303,000 after acquiring an additional 241,419 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 90.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after buying an additional 127,734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.31. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $35.35.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

