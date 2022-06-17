iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QAT opened at $21.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Qatar ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

