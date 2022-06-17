iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP stock opened at $75.41 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.