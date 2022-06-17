iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Bought by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUB. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,624,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,211,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,003,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,033,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,221,000 after purchasing an additional 145,232 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,048,000 after purchasing an additional 141,092 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.21. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,719. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $108.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.38.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

