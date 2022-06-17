iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Raised by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 110,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 3,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.47. The company had a trading volume of 165,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,235,315. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.02 and its 200-day moving average is $123.80.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

