ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Cowen

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of ITT stock opened at $65.64 on Monday. ITT has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average of $83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ITT will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. ITT’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $78,345,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ITT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,013,020,000 after buying an additional 669,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $35,055,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 508,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after buying an additional 371,011 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after buying an additional 336,860 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.