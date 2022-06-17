ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,513,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the May 15th total of 3,291,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25,130.0 days.

Shares of ITVPF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. ITV has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $1.72.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ITV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ITV from GBX 192 ($2.33) to GBX 170 ($2.06) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.13) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

