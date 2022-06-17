Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of JTTRY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.59. 6,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806. Japan Airport Terminal has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48.

Get Japan Airport Terminal alerts:

About Japan Airport Terminal (Get Rating)

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airport Terminal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airport Terminal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.