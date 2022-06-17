Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Update

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JPRRF remained flat at $$3,900.00 on Thursday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 12-month low of $3,900.00 and a 12-month high of $3,900.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,900.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,900.00.
About Japan Prime Realty Investment (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Prime Realty Investment (JPRRF)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.