Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170,362 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jaws Mustang Acquisition were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSE:JWSM traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,258. Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

Get Jaws Mustang Acquisition alerts:

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Profile (Get Rating)

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Mustang Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Mustang Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.