Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$5.50

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$8.80 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WEED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Canopy Growth to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cfra restated a hold rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.82.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth stock opened at C$4.23 on Monday. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$4.19 and a 1-year high of C$31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.09.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.