Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Microsoft Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Microsoft in a research report issued on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the software giant will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.43.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $244.97 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $2,550,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 126,707 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,614,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

