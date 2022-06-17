JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,106 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,808 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth about $20,209,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,418,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,909,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,682,000 after acquiring an additional 395,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,853,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after acquiring an additional 284,287 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JELD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

JELD opened at $13.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $22.18. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 245,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.89 per share, with a total value of $5,363,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,976.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,255,024 shares of company stock worth $26,631,199 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

