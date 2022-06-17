Jenusa De Valores Mobiliarios Sicav (ETR:JEN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.12

Shares of Jenusa De Valores Mobiliarios Sicav, S.A. (ETR:JEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €22.12 ($23.04) and last traded at €22.66 ($23.60), with a volume of 124886 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.12 ($23.04).

JEN has been the subject of several research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €39.00 ($40.63) price objective on shares of Jenusa De Valores Mobiliarios Sicav in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($31.25) price target on Jenusa De Valores Mobiliarios Sicav in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($36.46) price objective on shares of Jenusa De Valores Mobiliarios Sicav in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($38.54) target price on shares of Jenusa De Valores Mobiliarios Sicav in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC set a €38.00 ($39.58) price target on shares of Jenusa De Valores Mobiliarios Sicav in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Jenusa De Valores Mobiliarios Sicav alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital microscope subsystem; laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, welding, and distance meters and sensors, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink; and optical modules and components for light detection and ranging sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jenusa De Valores Mobiliarios Sicav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenusa De Valores Mobiliarios Sicav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.