JMP Securities Cuts Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $52.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $75.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. Braze has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $98.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.19.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Braze will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 175,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,546,065.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072 over the last three months. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $6,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

