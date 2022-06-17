JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.95 and last traded at $70.09. 1,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 38,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter.

