JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 175 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 175 ($2.12) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.73) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.76) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 146 ($1.77) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.18) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 150 ($1.82) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 168.15 ($2.04).

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 125.60 ($1.52) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 125.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 123.76. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.72). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The stock has a market cap of £35.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is currently 1.48%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

