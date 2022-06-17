JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Target Price to $37.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

NYSE:CLF opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.