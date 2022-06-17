jvl associates llc Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

jvl associates llc increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.9% of jvl associates llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $172.28 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.13.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

