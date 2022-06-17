jvl associates llc Sells 228 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

jvl associates llc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 5.1% of jvl associates llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. jvl associates llc owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $210.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $209.16 and a 52 week high of $280.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.04.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

